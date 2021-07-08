SUMMERTIME Video Interview With Director Carlos López Estrada And Producer Kelly Marie Tran
Summertime is a spoken word poetry musical set in Los Angeles, following the intersecting stories of 27 young Angelinos over the course of a single day. Developed over a summer workshop with 27 youth poets (all of whom served as co-writers and stars), this may sound like an unconventional movie, but trust us when we say it's an inspiring, beautiful experience we can't recommend highly enough.www.comicbookmovie.com
Comments / 0