Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Top 10 Largest Private Equity Firms in the World

By Henry Hilker
US News and World Report
 15 days ago

Private equity firms have come out of the pandemic red-hot, inking more than 2,300 deals in the first five months of 2021, an increase of 21.9% from the same period last year. A combination of historically low interest rates and record levels of fundraising has sent private equity investors racing to source deals – in fact, according to a recent survey conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, only 7% of private equity investors expect the investment landscape to deteriorate in the coming months. But who are these private equity firms and how do they make their money?

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpg Capital#Private Equity Firm#Capital Investments#Mergers And Acquisitions#Bdo Usa#Ebitda#Aum#The Blackstone Group Kkr#Lehman Brothers#Bx#Pru#Nikko Securities#The General Motors#Gm#Nasdaq#Blackstone#Bumble#Ancestry Com#Seaworld#Legoland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Private equity firm Bridgepoint surges 21% in London debut

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bridgepoint (BPTB.L) saw its value rise by more than a fifth on its London stock market debut on Wednesday, reflecting investor hunger for the sector at a time when several other buyout firms are said to be considering listings. Bridgepoint shares opened...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Negotiating executive arrangements in private equity

July 21, 2021 - Unlike a public company, Private Equity (PE) portfolio company executives will be negotiating terms and conditions of employment that are driven by time and performance and achieving growth and liquidity. The concept of an "exit" and liquidity upon an exit are the driving forces in a management team's compensation structure.
EconomyMedPage Today

Private Equity Is Ruining American Healthcare

For-profit insurance companies have long been regarded as the ultimate offenders in medical profiteering. However, they distract from the unscrupulous involvement of private equity (PE) in medicine, a similarly culpable and even more insidious economic titan. PE is a unique, unregulated investment platform with the objective of aggressively generating short-term...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Private equity firm Creador's first close of fifth fund raises US$500m

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): Private equity firm Creador's first close of fifth flagship investment vehicle, Creador V, has raised US$500 million (RM2.1 billion). In a statement today, Creador said Creador V is the firm's biggest first close to date and occurred four months after it first invited investors on board in March 2021.
Charlotte, NCnddist.com

Solve Industrial Motion Acquired by Private Equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2021 – Solve Industrial Motion Group (“Solve”) has been acquired by Audax Private Equity (“Audax”), a leading investment firm that specializes in helping middle market companies grow in value and size. Audax’ experience building brands in the industrial services and technologies industry will benefit Solve and strengthen its growth strategy.
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

LMAX Group to sell stake to New York private equity firm, valuing firm at $1 billion

JC Flowers & Co, the multibillion-dollar private equity firm, is set to acquire a 30% stake in cryptocurrency and FX exchange operator LMAX Group. The deal — first reported by the Financial Times — is still subject to regulatory approval, but it would value LMAX at $1 billion, the announcement said. LMAX will work with the New York private equity firm to "accelerate the company's next phase of growth and innovation," a media release said of the deal. Per the FT's report, LMAX was valued at £100 million in 2018.
Businesschannele2e.com

Private Equity Firm Invests In MSP: LNC Partners Backs Cantey

Private equity firm LNC Partners has invested in Cantey Tech Consulting and its Cantey EDU subsidiary. Financial terms of the MSP investment were not disclosed. FOCUS Investment Banking, a national middle market investment banking firm, advised Cantey Tech on the deal. Cantey Tech, founded in 2007, has made the Inc....
Businesskfgo.com

eBay to sell stake in Norway’s Adevinta to private equity firm Permira

OSLO (Reuters) -U.S. e-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Wednesday it would sell part of its stake in Norwegian classifieds group Adevinta to private equity group Permira for $2.25 billion in cash. The deal comes after Austria’s Federal Competition Authority (FCA) demanded eBay reduce its financial interest in Adevinta to...
Economyirei.com

U.S. private equity firms pivot investment focus toward Latin America

An overwhelming majority (91 percent) of U.S. private equity firms are planning to deploy capital in Latin America over the next five years, according to a new study, fueled by attractive valuations and a growing appetite for cross-border deal flow as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

FanDuel owner sells Oddschecker to private equity firm

Private equity firm Bruin Capital on Monday announced an agreement to buy sports betting information company Oddschecker from FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment. Why it matters: Oddschecker is the top oddsmaker in the U.K., acting as a sort of Expedia or Kayak for gambling. This deal is intended to popularize its offerings in the U.S.
El Segundo, CAdcvelocity.com

Private equity firm pays $6.6 billion to buy Stamps.com

Online postage and shipping software provider Stamps.com Inc. will be acquired for $6.6 billion by Thoma Bravo LLC, a private equity firm with a history of software investments, the companies said today. The deal will convert stamps.com from a publicly traded firm into a private company and will allow it...
Economywinespectator.com

SND: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Sold to Private Equity Firm for $1.2 Billion

One of the largest winemakers in the U.S. is set to change hands. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, a driving force behind the development of the Washington wine industry over the past few decades, is being sold by corporate parent Altria to New York–based private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal worth $1.2 billion. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to obtaining financing and other customary closing conditions.
Grocery & Supermaketmoneyweek.com

Private equity's supermarket sweep

“You wait ages for a bidder to emerge for one of the UK’s big supermarket chains, then three turn up at once”, says Dominic O’Connell on the BBC. Having recently turned down a takeover offer from US private-equity firm Clayton, Dubillier & Rice (CDR), Wm Morrison has just “wrong-footed” the market by announcing a deal with a group of investors led by Fortress Investment. At 254p a share it represents a 42% premium to the supermarket’s pre-bid share price. And a third private-equity group, Apollo, is “considering its own offer”.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Goldman Spinoff Simon Tops $800 Million as WestCap Invests

Simon Markets, a financial-technology platform that spun out of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., secured up to $100 million in a financing round led by growth equity firm WestCap. The funding round will enable the New York-based firm, which counts financial advisers as users, to expand into alternatives like private equity and hedge funds, as well as digital assets such as cryptocurrency funds, Chief Executive Officer Jason Broder said in an interview. Simon may also seek to expand into Europe and Asia, make strategic acquisitions and invest in portfolio analytics tools.
Economyintralinks.com

Avoiding Pitfalls in Private Equity ESG Reporting

Increased transparency is at the heart of the ESG requirement for fund managers. Unlike listed companies, private equity (PE) firms don't report publicly on non-financial issues. However, that stance is changing as demand for non-financial reporting is rising from stakeholders. In their due diligence and overall monitoring of their fund managers, more and more limited partners (LPs) are asking for general partners (GPs) to disclose around a wide range of benchmarks such as gender and diversity, promotion rates, climate change and board-level responsibility at the private equity firm and their portfolio companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy