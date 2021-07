Basketball fans have the chance to take their watch party to the next level as Team USA competes in Tokyo, all thanks to former NBA star Scottie Pippen. With the help of Airbnb, Pippen is opening up his home for three nights in August to help celebrate Tokyo 2020. Booking for the three nights – August 2, 4 and 6 – opens July 22 at 1 p.m. ET. The cost is $92 -- a homage to Pippen's appearance at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Up to four guests are allowed and travel costs are not included.