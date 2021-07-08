Data-driven risk mitigation in the post-pandemic world

Survey Results Detail Changes in How Organizations Recruit New Talent as IT Workforces Return to the Office in a Post-COVID World. Today, hybrid infrastructure solutions provider INAP released the results of its latest report, Tech Talent: Meeting the Needs of an Evolving IT Profession. This survey polled 1,000 IT professionals who are involved in different stages of the hiring process to find out what they look for when evaluating today’s talent pool, from new college graduates through seasoned industry professionals, and how they feel about the current state of the IT profession. For example, compared to this same time last year, 68 percent of organizations are offering higher salaries for open positions due to changing skill sets and a smaller talent pool.