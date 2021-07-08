Proposal would keep Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 paid sick leave until 90% of Pa. is vaccinated

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh businesses with more than 50 employees will be required to provide paid sick leave to workers who contract covid-19 or who are required to quarantine, under legislation city Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced Wednesday. The requirement would be in effect until 90% of the eligible Pennsylvania population is vaccinated.

The requirement was passed in December, but it was set to end when either the city or state emergency declarations expired, according to our news partners at Trib Live.

The city’s emergency declaration has been in place since March 17, 2020, and has been extended through Aug. 3.

In June the state legislature passed a resolution that ended the declaration, which would have meant the sick leave requirement would also end unless the law was changed.

Wilson’s proposed revision to the temporary law changes the sunset of the requirement to when 90% of those eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Pennsylvania have received it.

