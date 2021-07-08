Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Inside Church headquarters: What President Oaks and President Eyring have learned about revelation in councils

Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor’s note: This is part one in a four-part series on the essential role of councils in the Church, beginning with the Council of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and extending to stake, ward and family councils. When asked what he has learned about the importance...

www.thechurchnews.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brethren Church#Church Service#President Of The Church#Presidencies#Inside Church#The Church News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

5 facts about this ‘forgotten’ Latter-day Saint apostle

Try this Latter-day Saint trivia question: Which apostle founded the seminary and institute programs, served as mission president to a future church president and helped pioneer the use of media and technology to spread the gospel message?. The answer is Joseph F. Merrill, who served in the Quorum of the...
churchofjesuschrist.org

‘The Pioneer Legacy Is a Legacy of Inclusion,’ President Oaks Declares

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. It is not enough to study, praise or reenact the accomplishments of pioneers, said President Dallin H. Oaks while standing against a brightly colored backdrop of a covered wagon in the Pioneer Center at This Is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City.
actlocallywaco.org

COVID helped Crossroads learn about itself & connect with other churches

Editor: Act Locally Waco is sharing a series of blog posts — Faith Doing Good — about local religious groups working in the community. These pieces were written by Baylor University students from the Department of Journalism, Public Relations, and New Media. Derek Nease, the family teaching pastor at Crossroads...
Herald-Journal

■ Preston Posts

July 24 is the day set aside to honor the pioneers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Since I am a 6 th generation of pioneer ancestry, I would like to pay a special tribute to my pioneer ancestors. They were courageous, brave and faithful to heed the call to leave their homeland, coming from England, Wales, and Denmark, to gather as Saints to help build up the Church in America. I am proud to have these stalwart examples of their trust in God in my lineage. Bless the pioneers!
ReligionMadison County Journal

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Jesus spoke of sinners he saved as sheep

The book of Acts is the inspired account of the Lord Jesus Christ building his church through the proclamation of the gospel. He commanded his apostles to begin in Jerusalem with the Jewish people, proceed to the surrounding areas in Judea and Samaria, and from there go to the end of the earth.
Religionmariposagazette.com

Misspoke about church stance

This is in response to Peter Back’s letter on July 15. It seems that I misspoke. The president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “urged” us to be vaccinated. Our church highly values one’s agency to decide for oneself what is best and safe. “As appropriate opportunities...
ReligionMiddletown Press

Faith Matters: Encounter with God - Isaiah's vision

The Prophet Isaiah went to the Temple to worship and there he had an experience with God. Isaiah “saw” three particular things about God. First, he saw God’s holiness: “Holy, holy, holy is the LORD Almighty, the whole earth is full of his glory” (Isaiah 6:3). God’s holiness refers to his purity and absolute righteousness. He is totally free from sin.
Religionwels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – July 21

Bible reading based on Ephesians 1:15-23 (NIV84) 15For this reason, ever since I heard about your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love for all the saints, 16I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers. 17I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit[a] of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. 18I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, 19and his incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is like the working of his mighty strength, 20which he exerted in Christ when he raised him from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, 21far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every title that can be given, not only in the present age but also in the one to come. 22And God placed all things under his feet and appointed him to be head over everything for the church, 23which is his body, the fullness of him who fills everything in every way.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.
Marshall News Messenger

Jerry Hopkins: Paul's encouragement

A “whispering” campaign is always to be suspect. Paul had his detractors among the Corinthians who suggested that he wasn’t actually an apostle, but a power-hungry impostor who desired to subvert the real work of Christ, which “they,” the real Christians, were promoting. Does that sound familiar?. Paul answered this...
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: Words of encouragement from Jesus

NASHVILLE (BP) – This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, Lifeway publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from the...
Utah Stateksl.com

2 Latter-day Saint missionaries, 1 from Utah, serving in New Mexico die in car crash

Elder Tyson Gene Haycock, left, and Elder Michael Austin Davis, right, died in a car crash in New Mexico Thursday. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) SALT LAKE CITY — Two full-time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died and a third was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision while the men were serving missions for the church, a spokesman said.
Posted by
Deseret News

How religious is your county? This new tool holds the answer

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Experts know that American religion is rapidly changing. Congregations are shrinking. Religious disaffiliation is rising. Spiritual practices like yoga or meditation are playing a bigger role in people’s lives.
churchofjesuschrist.org

Youth Advisers Do Far More Than Teach Sunday Lessons

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. By Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor, Young Men general presidency, and Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor, Young Women general presidency. Jaren Wilkey, a stake Young Men president in Utah, came to understand the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy