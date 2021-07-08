Cancel
Travel

How to Be One of the FIRST People to Ride the Re-Themed Jungle Cruise in Disneyland

By Kelly Oliveros
allears.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jungle Cruise attraction is being re-themed in both Disneyland and Disney World. After all of the changes are made, the attraction will feature new characters, a new storyline, new scenes, and more. We’ve seen these changes taking place in the Disney World ride (as it has remained open throughout the refurbishment). But, the Disneyland ride has been closed this whole time and won’t reopen until July 16th. Would you like to be one of the very FIRST people to ride the refurbished Jungle Cruise in Disneyland when it reopens? Then you’ll want to sign up for a very special event!

Walt Disney
#Walt Disney World#D23 Gold Member#D23 Team#Walt Disney Imagineering#Disney News
