Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Starmer hears NI parties’ concerns about implementation of Brexit

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7tah_0arAdGEF00
Keir Starmer visit to Belfast (PA Wire)

Northern Ireland’s political parties have outlined their worries around the implementation of Brexit to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

The parties are divided over the Northern Ireland Protocol with unionists opposed due to concerns that additional trade checks have placed a border in the Irish Sea.

Sir Keir and shadow secretary of state Louise Haigh met the five largest parties at Stormont on Thursday during two days of official engagements in the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m70sP_0arAdGEF00
Keir Starmer visit to Belfast (PA Wire)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he urged Sir Keir to work with his party to “restore Northern Ireland fully within the UK internal market”.

Under the terms of the Protocol, Northern Ireland effectively remains part of the European single market and therefore is obliged to carry out additional checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain.

Unionists argued that this undermined the constitutional status of the UK.

There have been demonstrations and legal actions by loyalists and unionists against the Protocol.

Sir Keir said some kind of veterinary agreement between the UK and EU could minimise the checks, and urged flexibility on both sides

Sir Jeffrey said that through his previous work in Northern Ireland, Sir Keir will know “the need to maintain the delicate balance which has secured progress here”.

He argued the Protocol “fundamentally” damages the principle of consent and three-stranded approach espoused in the Belfast and St Andrew’s Agreements.

“The Protocol undermines those foundational agreements and the consensus so necessary for progress,” he said.

“I underscored my commitment to making Northern Ireland work and urged Sir Keir and his team to work with us as we seek to deal with the flawed Withdrawal Agreement and restore Northern Ireland fully within the UK internal market.”

Deputy First Minister and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she shared Sir Keir’s view around a veterinary agreement as “the way forward”.

“There was a lot of common ground there in relation to the Protocol, we had a good conversation with him today,” she said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Prime Minister Boris Johnson “has to get his head around that you can’t have a hard Brexit and also avoid checks in the Irish Sea”.

“He can’t pretend that he didn’t understand what was in the Protocol that he negotiated, that he signed, that Lord Frost negotiated. They can’t pretend that they don’t know what was in that,” he said.

“They now have to face the reality.”

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry also said he believes a veterinary process “would go a long way to addressing many of the checks across the Irish Sea and defusing tensions”.

“It’s also important to highlight the continued manipulation of the situation around the Protocol by the UK Government and the ramping up of tensions on the Protocol,” he said.

“The continual whipping up of fears and the refusal to actually acknowledge what they themselves negotiated and the need for pragmatic solutions with the European Union, both of us remain extremely frustrated at the approach that the Government is taking.

“We do not see it as being serious and indeed respectful of the situation here in Northern Ireland.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
Stephen Farry
Person
Colum Eastwood
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Uk#Ni#Labour#Stormont#Unionists#Eu#St Andrew#Sdlp#Alliance#The Uk Government#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
PoliticsBBC

Brexit: No breakthrough on NI protocol after PM speaks to EU chief

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen have failed to reach agreement on UK demands to reshape post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. The PM and president of the European Commission spoke earlier about the UK's suggested changes to the Northern Ireland protocol. Ms von der Leyen said that the EU...
EconomyTelegraph

Northern Ireland must not be caught in the EU’s anti-Brexit sandwich

On Thursday, Archie Norman, the chairman of Marks and Spencer, published a letter to the Brexit minister, Lord Frost. His company would not, at this rate, be able to get all its Christmas food range into its shops in Northern Ireland this year, he warned. Customs checks imposed between Britain and the province under the Northern Ireland Protocol would make it impossible.
EconomyMinneapolis Star Tribune

EU chief rejects renegotiation of NI rules in Brexit pact

LONDON — The head of the European Union's executive arm flatly refused Thursday to renegotiate post-Brexit trade rules with the U.K. after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the bloc to work with his government to find "practical solutions" to red tape and inspections that are causing shortages of some goods in Northern Ireland.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Starmer brands Tories ‘party of crime and disorder’, as Labour research finds £1.6bn hole in police budgets

Keir Starmer has branded the Conservatives “the party of crime and disorder” after Labour analysis found police budgets are £1.6 billion down on their level when Boris Johnson’s party came to power in 2010.Labour accused the Home Office of misrepresenting the true level of Tory cuts to police, as Sir Keir promised to scrap the prime minister’s plans for a “pointless” royal yacht and divert its £283m funding to tackling anti-social behaviour.Writing in The Independent as he launched a campaign for safer communities, Sir Keir compared government ministers to “contortionists” trying to twist figures to hide the true scale...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson urges Angela Merkel to support Northern Ireland Protocol renegotiation

The Prime Minister has urged Angela Merkel to back his plan for the Northern Ireland Protocol to be renegotiated after Brussels ruled out fresh talks. During a phone call from Chequers (where he is currently self-isolating) Boris Johnson told the outgoing German Chancellor on Thursday that the disruption being caused to Northern Irish businesses by the protocol was not sustainable.
HealthPosted by
newschain

Northern Ireland parties divided over Westminster direction on abortion services

The DUP has said that a Westminster direction that Stormont must set up full abortion services in Northern Ireland has “undermined” devolution. But Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and Green Party have welcomed the move by the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, with deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill stating that a “blockage” of women’s rights by the DUP had now been overcome.
Economykitco.com

EU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain demanded on Wednesday a new deal to oversee problematic post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland, warning it already had the right to unilaterally ignore parts of an agreement struck with the bloc just last year. The European Commission immediately poured cold water on the plea,...
EuropeBBC

Brexit: UK wants to redraw Northern Ireland Protocol

The UK has unveiled a new set of demands to redraw the post-Brexit trading arrangements it agreed with the EU for Northern Ireland. The government said border checks on goods from Great Britain it signed up to in the 2019 Brexit divorce deal had proved unsustainable. Brexit Minister Lord Frost...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

NI political leaders divided over Government call to renegotiate protocol

Unionist leaders in Northern Ireland have welcomed the UK Government’s call to renegotiate elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol as a “significant and welcome first step”. But nationalists have reacted with anger, accusing Westminster of “shamelessly ignoring” its international treaty obligations. Brexit minister Lord Frost said on Wednesday “we cannot...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

EU rejects call to rework Northern Ireland Protocol

Just hours after it was proposed, the European Commission has already rejected the UK Government’s call to renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol. UK government ministers published proposed changes to the current arrangement, designed to keep trade flowing in Northern Ireland after Brexit, and called for new talks. However, Maros Sefcovic,...
PoliticsShropshire Star

Ministers to outline proposals to address Northern Ireland Protocol

Reports have suggested Brexit minister Lord Frost will call for most goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain to be exempt from checks. Ministers are preparing to outline their proposals to Parliament for solving the “serious challenges” caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. Boris Johnson used a phone call on...
PoliticsBBC

Brexit: Stormont Parties divided on UK call to amend NI Protocol

Northern Ireland's political parties are divided on calls by the government for the EU to begin negotiations to radically amend the Brexit protocol. On Wednesday, Number 10 gave details of some proposals and said a new arrangement was urgently needed. Unionist parties, which oppose the protocol, have welcomed the statement...
EconomyColumbian

London irks EU with demand to change post-Brexit trade rules

LONDON — The British government said Wednesday that post-Brexit trade rules it negotiated with the European Union “cannot go on” and need a major rewrite, straining already-tense U.K.-EU relations and drawing a message of concern from the U.S. government. The government said Britain would be justified in unilaterally suspending the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy