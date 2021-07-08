Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

People with 12 months to live to get fast-tracked access to benefits

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEjxX_0arAdBoc00
The Department for Work and Pensions (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) (PA Archive)

People in the final year of their lives will be given fast-tracked access to benefits under changes extending special rules to more terminally ill claimants.

Those who are diagnosed with a year or less to live will have their applications fast-tracked under rules based on a new definition of terminal illness, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

Previously the rules were only in place for those with six months or less to live.

Charities welcomed the decision as a “significant step forward” and a victory for campaigners who had been urging the Government to scrap the “cruel” six-month rule.

But they called for the Government to go further and offer access to anyone with a terminal condition, regardless of their prognosis.

The change follows a review, announced in 2019, after MPs said the previous definition of terminal illness as when a person’s death can be reasonably expected within six months was “outdated, arbitrary and not based on clinical reality”.

Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson said: “Being diagnosed with a terminal illness is devastating and this change will increase much-needed support for people who are nearing the end of their lives.

“The new 12-month approach will ensure people get the financial help they need as quickly as possible in the most challenging of times.

“We have carefully considered the best approach and I am grateful to everyone who has contributed to our work in reaching this outcome.”

This is a victory for the hundreds of campaigners across the country who have worked tirelessly alongside the Motor Neurone Disease Association urging the Government to change the rules.

Ministers aim to implement the 12-month approach across five benefits, starting with Universal Credit and Employment Support Allowance next year.

Matthew Reed, chief executive of the end-of-life charity Marie Curie, said: “Following years of campaigning for change, Marie Curie welcome the news today which is a significant step forward and a tribute to all those who bravely shared their experiences of the benefits system.

“This will help ensure that more dying people can concentrate on making the most of the limited time they have left, rather than worrying about their finances. Marie Curie believes that everyone has the right to the best end-of-life care and support.

“There is more to be done, but this is important progress and we look forward to working with the UK Government to bring in this change as quickly as possible.”

Sally Light, chief executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said: “This is a victory for the hundreds of campaigners across the country who have worked tirelessly alongside the MND Association urging the Government to change the rules.

“Now the recommendations must be implemented quickly to ensure no more people already facing the most difficult time of their life have to wait to claim the support they not only desperately need but are entitled to.”

Mark Hughes, who has terminal cancer, said he and his wife had “dreaded” receiving letters from the DWP and he felt like he was being “punished for not dying when I was supposed to”.

The 59-year-old from Southend said: “That’s why I have been campaigning for this change.

“It is too late for me but I hope this will make a big difference to people in future, and to their loved ones, who will be able to live their final days with a greater feeling of security and dignity.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Curie
Person
Matthew Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Dwp#Mps#The Uk Government#Mnd Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Freeport plan risks undermining devolution, Scottish and Welsh ministers warn

UK ministers have been warned they will be undermining devolution if they set up new freeports in Scotland and Wales without the backing of the devolved governments. Scottish Government ministers have made plain they will “challenge any attempts by the UK Government to impose their model in Scotland by legislating in devolved areas”, insisting such a move would be a “breach of the spirit of the devolution settlement”.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public HealthShropshire Star

Benefits fast-track for terminally ill is 'a step up', says Ludlow MP

An MP has described benefits being fast-tracked to terminally ill people as a support measure which is a "much-needed step up". The DWP have announced their intention to extend fast-track benefits to those who have 12 months or less to live, following its review of the Special Rules for Terminal Illness launched in July 2019.
Florida StatePosted by
newschain

Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 95

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remained unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 33, with learning difficulties died of neglect after her parents fed her diet of junk food and she developed severe health problems, inquest hears

A 33-year-old woman with learning difficulties died after suffering neglect as her loving family struggled to cope with her needs, a coroner has heard. Kerry Warren, who lived in Newstead, Stoke-on-Trent with her sister and mother Tracey, needed help with basic tasks and would get distressed or aggressive if somebody tried to help her against her will.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Brooks Koepka spills the beans on origin of feud with Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Open

Covid-19 protocols may mean Open press conferences are limited to 15 minutes, but no one could complain of feeling short changed by Brooks Koepka. Koepka held court at Royal St George’s on Tuesday and revealed more on the origin of his feud with Bryson DeChambeau, how he celebrated his previous major wins “a little too much” and how mistakes in this year’s “drive me nuts”.
LawPosted by
newschain

Owners of weapons including zombie knives could face jail under new law

Owners of some weapons, including zombie knives and knuckledusters, could face a jail sentence if found with them under a new law. It was already illegal to possess a knife or offensive weapon in public, but the Offensive Weapons Act – which became law on Wednesday – makes it unlawful to possess certain rapid firing rifles, specific types of knives and other offensive weapons in private.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Fury at plans that could jail reporters for up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the government by treating them like spies under the Official Secrets Act

Journalists could be hit with lengthy prison sentences if their stories upset the Government under ‘sweeping reforms’ to the Official Secrets Act, the newspaper industry warned yesterday. Reporters given leaked documents would be treated similarly to spies and face jail sentences of up to 14 years under planned changes to...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy