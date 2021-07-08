You Can Now Use Filters and Masks in Google Meet
Google has released an update for its Meet video calling app on iOS and Android, which adds new filters and masks for users to add to their calls. Google announced the addition of masks and filters to Meet on Wednesday, noting that users could download the update on iOS and Android devices. While Google specifically calls out the mobile apps, according to Engadget, the new options are also available when starting a call through Gmail as well as through the app.www.lifewire.com
Comments / 0