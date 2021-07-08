Cancel
American Airlines says ‘disruptive’ students defied mask mandate, caused overnight flight delay

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – A large group of disruptive students was responsible for causing the overnight delay of an American Airlines flight earlier this week, according to the airline. The incident, which allegedly involved students who were using foul language, refusing to stay in their seats and refusing to wear masks, is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the agency confirmed.

Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

‘Everyone was crying’: Passengers heard ‘boom’ before emergency landing at CLT

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport bound for Seattle had just lifted off before passengers said they heard a loud boom. More than 100 passengers were on board Flight 2775 on Sunday when things quickly took a turn. A passenger told anchor Susanna Black that the situation got so dire that she wasn’t sure she’d make it off alive.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They literally did what they needed to’: Viral TikTok showing woman restrained with duct tape on American Airlines flight sparks debate

Viewers are divided after a viral TikTok showed a reportedly mentally ill woman being restrained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight after allegedly trying to exit the plane mid-air. @lol.ariee. so this happened on my american airline flight #waittilltheend #DFW #americanairlines #lawsuit #fypシ. ♬ original sound – arieana...
Drinksvinepair.com

American Airlines Stopped Selling Alcohol, So Passengers Brought Their Own Aboard

Luxurious Pub Flights once beckoned drinks fans to the skies with lounge-inspired cabins — but those days have long passed. In more recent times, airlines have paused serving alcoholic beverages as a result of the pandemic, and several major carriers are yet to bring cocktail menus back to the masses. With limited options available on flights, passengers are increasingly taking their own alcohol aboard, according to airline executives.
LifestyleTravelPulse

American Airlines CEO: Passengers Bringing Their Own Alcohol Is a Big Problem

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees he understands their frustrations over the growing trend of passengers slipping their own alcohol on a plane or coming aboard already drunk. But Parker admitted that American’s policy of not selling alcohol on board to coach passengers has contributed to the problem. Police...
FAAIdaho8.com

MA: MOM OF TEENS: AIRLINE BLAMES THEM FOR DISRUPTION

Federal officials say they will look into a group of 30 “disruptive” high schoolers who American Airlines removed from a Bahamas-bound flight on Monday. American Airlines said the teens were kicked off flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau after they were told to wear federally mandated masks, caused a scene, and did not follow the instructions of the crew. A source familiar with the incident said the group was chaperoned by only one adult who was no more than 22 years old.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.

