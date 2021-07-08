American Airlines says ‘disruptive’ students defied mask mandate, caused overnight flight delay

Federal officials say they will look into a group of 30 “disruptive” high schoolers who American Airlines removed from a Bahamas-bound flight on Monday. American Airlines said the teens were kicked off flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau after they were told to wear federally mandated masks, caused a scene, and did not follow the instructions of the crew. A source familiar with the incident said the group was chaperoned by only one adult who was no more than 22 years old.