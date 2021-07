The News: Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) President and General Counsel, Rick Esenberg, issued an open letter in response to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Wisconsin after the organization recently warned Wisconsin school districts that they cannot restrict the teaching of concepts like Critical Race Theory (CRT). Esenberg’s letter explains why the ACLU is not only wrong in its interpretation of state law but explains exactly why the advocacy of Critical Race Theory concepts and ideologies in K-12 education can and should be restricted if they create a hostile environment based on race.