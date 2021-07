Fox is coming out with a new singing competition show this fall. It’s called “Alter Ego” and it’ll air after “The Masked Singer” on Wednesdays. ALANIS MORISSETTE, WILL.I.AM, NICK LACHEY, and GRIMES will be judges. ROCSI DIAZ from BET’s “106 & Park” will be the host and Fox would like you to think it’s “revolutionizing” the singing competition genre, but it’s really not that different from what we’ve seen before. Contestants will perform as their, quote, “dream avatar” using motion capture and visual effects to become the performer they always wanted to be. So it’s kinda like “The Voice”, in that the judges don’t see the actual performers . . . and it’s kinda like “The Masked Singer”, because contestants perform in “costume”, although in this case, it’s a digital costume.