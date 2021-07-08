“Hear Me Out” Tenderloin Artist Showcase Opening Reception
Celebrate the opening of long time artist in residence at the Tenderloin Museum Deirdre Weinberg’s showcase Hear Me Out!. Street artist and long time artist in residence at the Tenderloin Museum Deirdre Weinberg returns to the TLM gallery for Hear Me Out, a Residency Showcase, on view July 8 – August 28, that surveys her prolific portraiture in the TL and spotlights the social encounters and subsequent dialogues borne from the artist’s intimate, in-situ portrait practice. Join us on July 8th for an opening reception for Weinberg’s Residency Showcase featuring a short artist talk and music by DJ Spin Flames.sf.funcheap.com
Comments / 0