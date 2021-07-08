“Hear Me Out” Tenderloin Artist Showcase Opening Reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Cedars Union art incubator is beginning a series of pop-up exhibitions in a former micro-studio, now called Gallery S14. The inaugural exhibition, "Not Responsible For Lost Socks," features works by Cedars Union studio artists installed throughout the space on a clothesline. The suspended artwork comes from nooks and crannies of the studio experience, demonstrating old work, new experiments, and in-progress ideas. With The Cedars Union’s open studio design, these creative stages are familiar to those who work and visit the space. At short notice, the work was collected from the artists blindly and gives the viewer a glimpse into transitional artistic practice.