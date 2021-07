Bringing back the funny to New York City is exactly what the New York Comedy Festival is all about. Caroline Hirsch, the queen of comedy herself, created the festival 17 years ago and since then it's been a platform for new comedians to shine and established ones to reconnect with fans. The event will feature 150 shows and more than 200 comedians from around the world. Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the world-renowned comedy club, Carolines on Broadway, tells us what to expect from this year's event.