Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate Change has altered our body size, study suggests

By Charlene Rodrigues
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHsbR_0arAc5Us00

Climate change has been a key driver in determining body sizes over the past million years, a new study has found.

Researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Tübingen studied the body and brain size from 300 fossils from the genus Homo — the taxonomic category that modern-day humans, Homo sapiens, belong to — found across the globe.

By combining this data with a reconstruction of the world's regional climates over the last million years, they were able to determine the temperatures past members of the Homo genus would have experienced while they were alive.

Researchers found that climate, and in particular temperature, appeared to be the primary driver of changes in body size over the past million years, with colder and harsher climates linked to larger bodies, while warmer climates appeared to be linked to smaller bodies.

We can see from people living today that those in warmer climates tend to be smaller, and those living in colder climates tend to be bigger, said Prof Andrea Manica, a researcher in the University of Cambridge 's Department of Zoology, in the study, which was published in Nature Communications.

Prof Manica said the same climatic influences have been at work for the last million years.

Our species, Homo sapiens, emerged around 300,000 years ago in Africa, but the Homo genus has been around for much longer.

The researchers also looked at the effect of environmental factors on brain size but were unable to draw firm conclusions.

They said that compared to earlier species in the Homo genus, such as Homo habilis, Homo sapiens are 50 per cent heavier and our brains are three times larger. However, the reasons around why that is are still up for debate.

Brain size tended to be larger when Homo lived in habitats with less vegetation and in more ecologically stable areas, researchers found.

By combining archaeological data, the results showed that hunter-gatherers performed complex task which potentially contributed to their larger brains.

The environment has a much greater influence on our body size than our brain size, said Dr Manuel Will at the University of Tübingen, Germany.

Researchers also found that non-environmental factors were at play in determining larger brains, other than climate. These were cognitive challenges, diverse diets, and sophisticated technology.

Still, the researchers said body and brain size continue to evolve. The human physique is still adapting to different temperatures. Meanwhile, human brain size is understood to be shrinking since the beginning of the Holocene, around 11,650 years ago.

The study also warned that the increasing dependence on technology, including outsourcing of complex tasks to computers, may cause brains to shrink even more over the next few thousand years.

"It's fun to speculate about what will happen to body and brain sizes in the future, but we should be careful not to extrapolate too much based on the last million years because so many factors can change," said Prof Manica.

Comments / 7

The Independent

The Independent

186K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Brain Size#Climates#Fossils#Department Of Zoology#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Related
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
Sciencepalmcoastobserver.com

I can see clearly now: unexpected benefits of Rain-X discovered by Whitney Lab scientists

When it comes to scientific experiments, a lapse in attention can ruin days of hard work. But sometimes these mistakes can lead to incredible, albeit quirky, discoveries. Late one night at the Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, University of Florida graduate student Dorothy Mitchell was trying to take pictures of ctenophores with a microscope. Mitchell has been studying ctenophores, or comb jellies, for years. This particular night, she wanted to zoom in to view the cellular structures of these “jelly-ball” animals up close and see what secrets she could learn about their remarkable ability to regenerate.
SciencePhys.org

New study puts disparities of climate change on the map

New research, led by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, illustrates the disparity between the narrow origins and far-reaching impacts of greenhouse emissions responsible for disrupting the global climate system. Published in Science Advances today, the study was built upon the most comprehensive accounting of global emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. It reveals that the regions generating the most emissions are different from those expected to suffer the most severe warming. The result of this comparison shows the fundamental disparities—quite literally putting them on the map—associated with where, and who, will experience the greatest impacts of climate change.
Sciencekrcgtv.com

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
ScienceIFLScience

Why Scientists Plant Sunflowers After Nuclear Disasters

It was just after lunch on March 11, 2011, when disaster struck Japan’s east coast. A catastrophic magnitude 9.0 earthquake, followed quickly by a massive tsunami, hit Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures and left tens of thousands dead in their wake. Then, as a devastating finale, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Ōkuma suffered a series of explosions, releasing toxic radioactive waste into the surrounding environment.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Ancient 15,000-Year-Old Viruses Identified in Melting Tibetan Glaciers

Like the start of a horror movie, ancient creatures are emerging from the cold storage of now-melting permafrost: from incredibly preserved extinct megafauna like the woolly rhino, to the 40,000-year-old remains of a giant wolf, and bacteria over 750,000 years old. Not all of them are dead. Centuries-old moss was able to spring back to life in the warmth of the laboratory. So too, incredibly, were tiny 42,000-year-old roundworms.  These fascinating glimpses of organisms from Earth's long distant past are revealing the history of ancient ecosystems, including details of the environments in which they existed. But the melt has also created some concerns...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

2050 Earth Map Predicts Our Gloomy Future Brought by Climate Change

A new interactive map depicts the anticipated impact of climate change and industrial growth on the Earth's surface, providing a sobering forecast of how fragile our world will be by 2050. In addition, Esri's Living Atlas includes a new global land cover map for 2050 that uses satellite images and other data to provide a look into the next three decades.
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Earth's clouds are likely to increase global heating, scientists find

While we see Earth getting warmer as the effects of climate change continue to escalate, our planet's clouds make our planet hotter than ever, scientists worry. By using a new approach to analyzing data from satellites, scientists in a new study suggest that Earth's clouds could exacerbate global warming over time. This work, conducted by researchers at Imperial College London and the University of East Anglia in the U.K., provides evidence that suggests that it is very likely — with an approximately 97.5% probability — that clouds will amplify global heating.
Irvine, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Desert plant life disappearing due to climate change, UC Irvine study says

The steady decline of plants in Southern California’s portion of the Sonoran Desert — which includes Anza-Borrego Desert State Park — is caused by climate change-driven heat increases, according to a new UC Irvine study. That area grew hotter by 3 degrees over the study period, 1984 to 2017, with...
Environmentmarketplace.org

Our power grid is buckling under the weight of climate change

The power grid isn’t like other infrastructure. “Supply always has to equal demand at every second, every minute, every hour of the year,” said Carnegie Mellon assistant professor Destenie Nock. “And when you get that wrong, that’s when you get a blackout. And that’s a big problem.”. That’s what happened...
IndustryPhys.org

NASA study finds tropical forests' ability to absorb carbon dioxide is waning

The finding comes out of an effort to map where vegetation is emitting and soaking up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Earth's trees and plants pull vast amounts of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere during photosynthesis, incorporating some of that carbon into structures like wood. Areas that absorb more carbon than they emit are called carbon sinks. But plants can also emit the greenhouse gas during processes like respiration, when dead plants decay, or during combustion in the case of fires. Researchers are particularly interested in whether—and how—plants at the scale of an ecosystem like a forest act as sources or sinks in an increasingly warming world.
Sciencehypebeast.com

National Geographic Details New Evidence on Missing Ancient Continent Submerged Beneath New Zealand

National Geographic has just published a new article that takes a closer look at the mysterious eighth continent Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Māui. The idea of the eighth landmass presented itself as early as the mid-’90s, where Zealandia, a continent almost the size of Australia is submerged with New Zealand its only part to exist above sea level. “Continents are sort of like icebergs,” says study author Keith Klepeis, a structural geologist at the University of Vermont. “What you see at the surface is not really the full extent of the beast.”
EnvironmentKIVI-TV

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change. Wednesday's study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now.
EnvironmentScience Now

Climate change has made hurricanes more dangerous, but not more frequent

Climate change has made modern hurricanes deadlier, but they don’t hit any more often than they used to, Science News reports. Researchers looked at a combination of observational and satellite data from 1851 to 2019 to better understand long-term trends in hurricane frequency and intensity in the Atlantic Ocean. Whereas both frequency and intensity increased in the short term, neither increased over the 168-year span. The short-term increase might be a rebound effect after high levels of dust and soot in the atmosphere suppressed tropical storm activity in the mid–20th century, researchers suggest today in Nature Communications. They emphasize, however, that this doesn’t mean climate change has no impact on hurricanes or won’t intensify them in the future.
EnvironmentSummit Daily News

Ask Eartha: Climate change is already impacting our lifestyle

Dear Eartha, I know that changes to the climate are real, but they’re not really affecting my life. I love this warmer weather! What do I really have to lose?. Many of us get up and go to work or school, talk with friends and family and pursue our interests without feeling the inconvenient intrusion of the climate crisis. Even with last year’s record-setting wildfires, continued extreme drought and compounding low snowpack, water still runs from our taps and there is no smoke currently in the sky (aside from some haze). It will snow, eventually.

Comments / 7

Community Policy