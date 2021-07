Serena Williams proved once again that she’s a fashion icon by sporting a stunning blue swimsuit while soaking up the sun. See the exquisite look. Summer is treating Serena Williams, 39, well. The tennis superstar soaked in some Vitamin D while posing poolside for an Instagram snapshot shared on Thursday, July 22. Serena looked remarkable, as always, dressed in a bright one-piece blue swimsuit and appeared as if she was an ageless statue glowing in the sun. She captioned the shot, “Summer blues.” See Serena’s stunning look HERE.