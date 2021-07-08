First Warning Forecast: Elsa impacting the area with rain, wind & possible tornadoes

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get to higher ground immediately! Flash flood waters and debris will inundate recreation trails crossing washes within and downstream of Sycamore Canyon and Creek, including Parsons and Dogie Trails. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Rafael Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 1206 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Rafael Fire scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over southern portions of the fire scar. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Rafael Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Rafael Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino and Yavapai Counties This includes the following swimming holes Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE