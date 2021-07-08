Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Elsa impacting the area with rain, wind & possible tornadoes

By Maddie Kirker
WTKR
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rain will continue this evening and tonight. Most of the area will see 1” to 3” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible, with a risk for flash flooding. Winds will ramp up through the day, reaching 20-30 mph with gusts to 40+ tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible, including a risk for isolated tornadoes. Storm surge flooding is possible for southern facing tributaries.

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tornado#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Antelope Canyon and other area slot canyons immediately! Deadly flash flooding is imminent or occurring! Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Antelope Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Antelope Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Antelope Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Antelope Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Antelope Canyon Near Sr 98, Antelope Creek Basin, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. This includes the following slot canyons Upper Antelope Canyon, Lower Antelope Canyon, Owl Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon and Ramshead Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get to higher ground immediately! Flash flood waters and debris will inundate recreation trails crossing washes within and downstream of Sycamore Canyon and Creek, including Parsons and Dogie Trails. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Rafael Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 1206 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Rafael Fire scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over southern portions of the fire scar. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Rafael Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Rafael Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino and Yavapai Counties This includes the following swimming holes Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy