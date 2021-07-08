First Warning Forecast: Elsa impacting the area with rain, wind & possible tornadoes

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Antelope Canyon and other area slot canyons immediately! Deadly flash flooding is imminent or occurring! Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Antelope Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Antelope Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Antelope Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Antelope Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Antelope Canyon Near Sr 98, Antelope Creek Basin, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. This includes the following slot canyons Upper Antelope Canyon, Lower Antelope Canyon, Owl Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon and Ramshead Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
