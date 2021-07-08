Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Maria Taylor breaks silence after ESPN drops Rachel Nichols for NBA finals

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTLN5_0arAblKE00

Maria Taylor, a reporter at the centre of a racism controversy at ESPN , has spoken out after her colleague, Rachel Nichols, was dropped from coverage of the NBA finals.

Breaking her silence on Wednesday, Ms Taylor tweeted that in “dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down”.

It follows a New York Times report on Sunday in which Ms Nichols criticised ESPN for selecting Ms Taylor, who is Black, to cover the 2020 NBA finals. Her comments were caught on an audio clip.

Ms Nichols was heard telling colleagues that ESPN had selected Ms Taylor for the 2020 finals because it was “feeling the pressure” on the issue of diversity, and that it was “taking my thing away”.

“If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity – which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it – like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else,” said Ms Nichols in July 2020.

“You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

ESPN announced on Tuesday that Ms Nichols will not reappear on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown”, a pregame and halftime show, for the 2021 finals, after she was criticised for her remarks.

Ms Taylor, who added on Wednesday that she has “taken some punches” but was “still in the fight”, will appear on “NBA Countdown” during the finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ms Nichols will continue hosting episodes of “The Jump”, a weekday show for ESPN online.

She apologised on Sunday, telling ESPN viewers that she was “deeply sorry” and that she was told as a journalism trainee to not “be the story”.

She added that she did not “want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team”.

Comments / 26

The Independent

The Independent

186K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba Finals#Nba Countdown#Espn#New York Times#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBArollingout.com

Kendrick Perkins ripped for defending ESPN’s Rachel Nichols

The ESPN debacle involving hosts Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor is continuing to cause turmoil. One year after Nichols, who is White, insinuated that her Black colleague Taylor was being promoted over her due to ESPN’s “push” for diversity rather than her talent, Nichols finally issued her mea culpa to the masses. Fans of ESPN were disgusted that her “The Jump” co-hosts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson supported her.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To The Drama At ESPN

Former ESPN host and writer Jemele Hill is one of many who weighed in on the situation at her former employer involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols. Things exploded over the weekend when a New York Times report documented leaked audio of Nichols from July 2020 complaining about Taylor taking over her role hosting the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Michelle Beadle weighs in on ESPN NBA host drama

Michelle Beadle knows more than most about the drama that goes on behind the scenes at ESPN, and the former “NBA Countdown” host has seemingly weighed in on the Rachel Nichols situation. Beadle shared a brief clip on Twitter on Monday night that had a pretty clear message — the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Has Rachel Nichols been fired by ESPN?

ESPN'S Rachel Nichols is an American broadcaster. Nichols has made headlines after her comments about her ESPN colleague, Maria Taylor, 34. Nichols, 47, recently apologized on-air for her comments about Taylor. As of July 6, 2021, Nichols has not been let go by the company but has since been pulled...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Former ESPNer: Woj 'put a foot on' black careers

Lost in the New York Times‘ release of Rachel Nichols’ private conversation was a line that disclosed that Adrian Wojnarowski called Nichols "a bad teammate." "Wojnarowski jumped in and called Nichols a bad teammate," the Times writes. I’m guessing that line is about to gain a degree of significance. On...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rachel Nichols' words confirm the fears faced by women of color

Rafia Zakaria is a columnist for Dawn newspaper in Pakistan and The Baffler. She is the author of several books, including the forthcoming "Against White Feminism: Notes of Disruption" (W.W. Norton, August 2021). The views expressed here are hers. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — So many women of...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Jemele Hill calls Clay Travis an 'idiot' on podcast, insinuates he is to blame for her failed ESPN show

Jemele Hill called Outkick founder Clay Travis an "idiot" in a recent podcast, appearing to blame him for recent drama happening at ESPN. On Tuesday, Atlantic writer Jemele Hill guest starred on the podcast Le Batard And Friends for a segment called "An Honest Conversation About ESPN, Rachel Nichols & Maria Taylor." This episode focused on the ongoing drama surrounding ESPN reporters Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.
BasketballNew York Post

The $12 million truth about Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN deal

Quite frankly, Stephen A. Smith is being paid. Smith’s contract is for $12 million per year, according to sources. As The Post previously reported, Smith’s personal salary is $8 million a year — which is correct — but he also has a $4 million-per-year production contract. That makes the total...
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Maria Taylor’s husband Rodney Blackstock?

ESPN host Maria Taylor is quitting the network after being embroiled in a "racial" scandal with co-worker Rachel Nichols. Maria Taylor is an analyst and host for ESPN and SEC Network. According to The Netline, Maria and her first husband Rodney Blackstock called off their first engagement before reuniting after...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

ESPN’s Maria Taylor close to new deal with rival network

Sportscaster Mariah Taylor is reportedly very close to leaving ESPN to work for a rival network, replete with big-time assignments and elevated status, the media reports. According to Front Office Sports, Taylor is tantalizingly close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. The publication stated that, as part of the deal, Taylor could replace Mike Tirico as the host of NBC “Football Night in America.” Tirico, in turn, is eyeing the hosting duties for “Monday Night Football,” as legendary host, Al Michaels is eyeing retirement soon at age 76.
BasketballPopculture

ESPN Makes Big Decision on Rachel Nichols After Controversial Video Leaks

ESPN has made a decision on Rachel Nichols after a controversial video of her on a phone call leaked to the New York Times this week. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has removed Nichols from the sidelines of the NBA Finals. She is replaced by Malika Andrews, but Nichols will continue to host The Jump. This news comes shortly after Nichols was heard making demeaning comments about Maria Taylor in July 2020.

Comments / 26

Community Policy