Megan Fox claps back at 'archaic' mom-shamers: 'You don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time'

By Eric Davidson
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Megan Fox is a little shocked. The “Till Death” actress recently told InStyle that she can’t believe the sometimes “archaic” double standards sent her way since she became a mom. As Yahoo Life reports, Fox has three kids she shares with her ex, Brian Austin Green. It seems though that...

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

Person
George Clooney
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
#Archaic#Yahoo Life#The Washington Post
