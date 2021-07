SEATTLE — Fred Hutch Obliteride has once again gone virtual for their ninth annual 2021 summer fundraiser. The annual bike ride and 5K run/ride/walk event has replaced their in-person weekend with a virtual event so that everyone can move, have fun and take action – all from a safe distance. Fred Hutch Obliteride is a community event that unites people of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels to have fun, honor loved ones, and raise critical funding for cancer research.