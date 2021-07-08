Cancel
Politics

Taliban visit Moscow to say their wins don't threaten Russia

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Norwalk Hour
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A delegation of the Taliban visited Moscow on Thursday to offer assurances that their quick gains on the ground in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Kremlin envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, met with the Taliban...

Sergey Lavrov
#Taliban#Moscow#Ap#Kremlin#Central Asian#Russian#Soviet#Tass
Afghanistan
Politics
Europe
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

US, Germany threaten Russia with sanctions if Nord Stream 2 pipeline is used as a 'weapon'

The United States and Germany pledged Wednesday to hit Russia with sanctions if the Kremlin uses the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a weapon against Ukraine. The warnings came just hours after the U.S. and Germany reached an agreement to permit the completion of a pipeline that will transport natural gas from Russia into Germany – a move U.S. lawmakers and European nations have questioned.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Islamabad revels in Taliban's gain but Pak will fall victim

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 22 (ANI): Islamabad has been cheering the Taliban's recent victories in Afghanistan but a takeover of its war-torn neighbour by the insurgent force will leave Pakistan more vulnerable to extremism at home and potentially more isolated on the world stage. Pakistan is revelling in Taliban's recent gains,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia tells 'hypocritical' Afghan government to negotiate with Taliban

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin's most senior Afghanistan official accused the Afghan government of hypocrisy on Wednesday and said it needed to start proper negotiations with the Taliban about the country's future before it was too late. Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, issued the...
PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Russia to unveil new fighter jet at Moscow’s air show

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian aircraft makers say they will present a prospective new fighter jet at a Moscow air show that opens next week. The new warplane hidden under tarpaulin was photographed being towed to a parking spot across an airfield in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, where the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon opens Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the show’s opening.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Meetings in Moscow, Russia

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to Moscow, Russia, July 12-15, 2021. While in Moscow, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev, Special Presidential Representative for Relations with International Organizations Chubais, Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko, Russian State Duma Deputy Fetisov, and business representatives to discuss the urgency and seriousness of the climate crisis and efforts to increase ambition, especially in the next decade and on the road to Glasgow and beyond. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry also had a phone call with Russian President Putin and issued a Joint Statement on the Climate Challenge with Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev.
RestaurantsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Moscow lifts dining restrictions; Russia hits record deaths

MOSCOW — Authorities in Moscow on Friday canceled their order that restaurants only admit customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the virus or have had a recent negative test. The softening of restrictions in the Russian capital reflects their devastating impact on restaurant owners, who pleaded with...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan's cities

The Taliban do not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan's cities and would rather see them surrender, a senior insurgent leader said Tuesday, as the militants also warned Turkey against extending its troop presence. Earlier, the head of a Taliban commission that oversees government forces who surrender urged residents of Afghanistan's cities to reach out to them.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after...
Politicskdal610.com

Russia says Taliban controls more than two thirds of Afghan-Tajik border -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Taliban currently controls more than two thirds of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Friday. The ministry called on all sides of the Afghanistan conflict to show restraint and said that Russia and the Moscow-led...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Russian Activist Pivovarov's Pretrial Detention Extended

KRASNODAR, Russia -- A Russian court has extended the pretrial detention of the former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement, Andrei Pivovarov. The court in the southern city of Krasnodar on July 21 ordered Pivovarov be remanded in custody until October 29. Noted Russian rights defenders and opposition...

