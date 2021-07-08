Cancel
Iceland Achieves a Milestone in Eliminating Hepatitis C

By Trenton Straube
Hep
Hep
 15 days ago
Iceland is the first high-income country to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) targets for diagnosing and treating hepatitis C, according to a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Hepatitis C refers to inflammation of the liver caused by a virus. When the inflammation becomes severe, it can...

Hep

Hep

Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.

