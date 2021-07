Over the last year and especially during the pandemic so many people needed to get out of the house and as a result a lot more Idahoan’s hit the trails and hiking has become more popular. Bear sightings have also become more common, last week bears were spotted at Lucky Peak and recently a man in Island Park was attacked. I’ve heard of bear spray but I don’t own any, if you're like me and have no idea what to do if you’re attacked here are some rules of thumb.