Housing policy changes needed to prevent mass evictions
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A professor at the University of Kansas is calling for key policy changes to keep housing affordable and prevent mass evictions. The University of Kansas says with real estate prices soaring nationwide and a wave of evictions soon possible due to the end of COVID-19 pandemic protections, a professor and housing expert says three key changes in housing policy are needed to make sure housing stays affordable and available to Kansans with low incomes.www.wibw.com
