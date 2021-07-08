Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

Housing policy changes needed to prevent mass evictions

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A professor at the University of Kansas is calling for key policy changes to keep housing affordable and prevent mass evictions. The University of Kansas says with real estate prices soaring nationwide and a wave of evictions soon possible due to the end of COVID-19 pandemic protections, a professor and housing expert says three key changes in housing policy are needed to make sure housing stays affordable and available to Kansans with low incomes.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Assistance#Wibw#The University Of Kansas#Kansans#Lihtc#Housing Policy Debate#Journal#Hud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
NBC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony features Naomi Osaka, blue humans and Tongan flag-bearer

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin

TOKYO (AP) — Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night with a dazzling display of fireworks and soaring, made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games. As their opening unfolded,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy