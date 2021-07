The flows on the Missouri River are still pretty low. 3k. Nymphing has been best with PMD nymphs and Caddis pupa patterns. Perdigons, and Midges have also been getting fish. The PMD action has remained hot throughout the day and fish are mostly keyed in on the spinners. If they are not on the spinners they are likely on the emregers. Not eating on the surface, but just under. There are good amounts of caddis and fish have been on those. Don't be scared to prospect with a large caddis and an ant if you are cruising the canyon or even upriver. Some tricos, not the clouds quite yet. Trico spinner can get it done. The best surface fishing has been found by targeting trout slurping on those PMD spinners. Streamer fishing has been mostly miss recently. With all recent sun and heat it might be a while until trout are willing to eat a streamer. Nymph center of the river. Look for dry fly eating fish towards the bank.