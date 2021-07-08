Cancel
Roskino Launches Export Initiative ‘Russian Content Worldwide’ – Cannes

By Diana Lodderhose
Deadline
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Russian film promotion body Roskino has launched a new export initiative, Russian Content Worldwide, in a bid to aid development of international relationships and interest in the Russian content market. The initiative was launched at the Russian Pavilion in Cannes this week and is direct response to the growing global interest in Russia’s film and television sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy