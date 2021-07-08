‘Some relief’ for Puget Sound home buyers over last month despite rising prices

After a month where bidding wars sent home prices in the Puget Sound region skyrocketing, prospective buyers could finally be seeing some semblance of relief on the horizon. In recent months, King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties have all seen record lows in housing inventory, dropping by over 4,800 listings year-over-year in May. Things appear to have ticked back up, though, with June seeing the highest volume of new listings in almost a year and a half among those three counties.