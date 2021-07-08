Adcore to Unveil New Innovative Marketplace at #ABrighterUs Launch Event - Wednesday, July 21 at 10:30AM EST

Landus Cooperative recently announced the opening of a new portion of the farmer-owned company. The Innovation Center is located at the main facility in Ralston in what was filled with cubical space has been renovated into an area for an ongoing rotation of strategic partners, emerging tech show spaces and modern collaboration spaces. Landus is looking to continue to seek unique strategic partners and collaborative opportunities between its farmer-owners and global innovation leaders to be sustainable and profitable in the future of the agriculture industry.