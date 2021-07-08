Louisiana boy, 12, fatally shoots home intruder who threatened mother

CLINTON, La. — A 12-year-old boy fatally shot an armed intruder who broke into his family’s Louisiana home and threatened his mother, investigators said.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office said Brad LeBlanc, 32, encountered a woman outside her home around 7:21 a.m. June 30 and forced her inside at gunpoint, The Advocate reported.

Inside, a struggle between the woman and LeBlanc started. That was when the woman’s 12-year-old son, fearing for his mother’s life, shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle, investigators said.

First responders arrived and LeBlanc was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, WAFB reported.

Two other suspects who are believed to have taken part in the home invasion were later arrested. Johnathon Barker was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping. Jennifer Bond was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

“At this time, the East Feliciana Sheriff’s office has no evidence — whether it be physical evidence at the scene or testimony from witnesses — that would incriminate the 12-year-old, and therefore, at this time, we have no plans to bring charges against the 12-year-old child,” East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis told The Advocate.

At the conclusion of their investigation, authorities will share their findings investigation with the district attorney, who ultimately decides if charges are filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

