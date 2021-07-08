Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falmouth, ME

Watch Genevieve Stokes Play “Morning Dove” in Falmouth, Maine for “Neighborhoods”

By FLOOD Staff
floodmagazine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Genevieve Stokes was nurtured as a musician by the alt-songwriter stylings of Cat Power and Regina Spektor, as the Maine-based artist’s sound echoes the left-of-center baroque-pop discographies of both artists. With her recent debut EP Swimming Lessons, Stokes demonstrated her broad palette of ideas—mostly within the realm of roomy, piano-led ballads—certain to be explored further on future releases.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Falmouth, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina Spektor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Lessons#Dove#Cat Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cats
News Break
Music
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy