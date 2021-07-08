Watch Genevieve Stokes Play “Morning Dove” in Falmouth, Maine for “Neighborhoods”

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Genevieve Stokes was nurtured as a musician by the alt-songwriter stylings of Cat Power and Regina Spektor, as the Maine-based artist’s sound echoes the left-of-center baroque-pop discographies of both artists. With her recent debut EP Swimming Lessons, Stokes demonstrated her broad palette of ideas—mostly within the realm of roomy, piano-led ballads—certain to be explored further on future releases.