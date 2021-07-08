Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Suspected smuggling boat found on San Diego County coast

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — Eight people were taken into custody and one was hospitalized after a suspected smuggling boat capsized on the San Diego County coast early Thursday, authorities said.

The panga-style boat was spotted by Border Patrol agents as it approached Moonlight Beach at Encinitas around 5 a.m.

When the agents arrived, the boat had capsized, Border Patrol spokesman Jeff Stephenson told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

One of the eight people found in the area had symptoms of hypothermia and was taken to a hospital, Stephenson said.

The Union-Tribune reported that so far this fiscal year, 1,327 migrants have been encountered illegally entering the U.S. along the California coast.

Earlier this year, three people died when a smuggling boat broke apart in the surf at Point Loma.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
State
California State
Encinitas, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Patrol#Point Loma#Surf#Ap#The Union Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Surfing
Related
Natchez, MSPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal report finds problems with immigrants in custody

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi jail is correcting seven problems found by federal investigators looking into how it handles immigrants in custody. Inspections of the Adams County Correctional Center, which is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Natchez, took place for two months starting in January, according to a U.S. Office of Inspector General report obtained by the Clarion Ledger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy