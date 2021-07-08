Monticello AR FD Battled Fire In Woods On Jose Chapel Road
At 12:15 pm Monticello Arkansas Fire Department was paged out to a fire in the woods on Jose Chapel Road down by the tower on the left hand side of the road.searkweather.com
