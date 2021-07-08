Cancel
Monticello, AR

Monticello AR FD Battled Fire In Woods On Jose Chapel Road

By Wesley Carnicle
South Ark Daily
South Ark Daily
 15 days ago

At 12:15 pm Monticello Arkansas Fire Department was paged out to a fire in the woods on Jose Chapel Road down by the tower on the left hand side of the road.

Monticello, AR
South Arkansa's Daily News provides local news and weather for all of Southeast Arkansas.

 https://searkweather.com
