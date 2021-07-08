Cancel
Kershaw County, SC

Company plans $150M poultry plant, 290 jobs in S. Carolina

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — A company said Thursday it plans to build a $150 million poultry processing plant to expand its operations in South Carolina.

Prestage Farms announced the project will be constructed in Kershaw County. The plant is expected to create about 290 jobs, according to a news release.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called the development “a huge win” for the state.

Prestage Farms expects to open its new plant in 2022 at an industrial park in Camden. It will be the company’s second facility in Kershaw County.

The governor’s office said the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved the project to receive job development credits as well as a $1.2 million grant.

