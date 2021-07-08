Paul "Squeaky" Clawson, 45, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021. Squeaky was born on February 16, 1976. He was special to all, if you ever met him you met a one of a kind person. He was a devoted brother, an in-law, uncle, fiancé, daddy and friend. He was a member at Gods Blessing Church in Elk Park. Squeaky loved spending time with his little girl, Laila, his step son, Dalton and just living life to the fullest!