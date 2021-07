The Belmont Council on Aging is located at 266 Beech St. Games and jigsaw puzzles donations: The Beech Street Center have a few games and jigsaw puzzles we to donate. Most puzzles are either 500 or 1,000 pieces. We’ve got 3 sets of Trivia Pursuits and other fun games. Keep boredom away during these winter months. Call 617-993-2970 and leave message. We will return your call and arrange time for you to pick up a game or puzzle of your choice.