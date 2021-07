Subway CEO John Chidsey has defended the sandwich chain’s tuna following controversy over whether the ingredient is made with actual tuna.Subway has faced tuna-related questions for some time, after a lawsuit filed earlier this year alleged that the menu item did “not contain tuna,” while a recent New York Times report, relying on a lab analysis, alleged that the ingredient was found to have “no tuna DNA”.However, according to Chidsey, who spoke with CNN about a recent menu overhaul that was rolled out Tuesday, the company is so confident in its tuna that the new changes will not impact the...