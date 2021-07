It makes for an easy narrative, and one all of us that wants to see baseball evolve into something more fun can easily grab onto. Tony La Russa hangs one of his players out to dry not just in the press, but seemingly gives the Sox’ opponent — and perhaps their biggest rival in the Minnesota Twins — the go-ahead to plunk his player the next night. And not just any player, but one of the stories of the season in Yermin Mercedes, a 28-year-old rookie who had worked up from the Pecos League to the Majors, while having the softball player/attitude that fans love.