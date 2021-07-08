Highlighting the past year’s Xpress Wellness Team of Week awards

COVID-19 made the 2020-2021 school year one that had some stoppage of play for area teams, however there were over 40 teams awarded Xpress Wellness Team of Week awards.

Five of the area softball teams were honored this year as Marlow, Comanche, Velma-Alma, Duncan and Central High took home honors to start out the year.

Also the Duncan Lady Demons volleyball team took home the first award for the new year as they prepared for the 2020 season.

Six of the seven football teams in Stephens County took home Xpress Wellness Team of Week awards as Bray-Doyle, Velma-Alma, Empire, Duncan, Marlow and Comanche took home honors.

The only repeat winners were Empire, Marlow, Duncan and Velma-Alma football teams as they made it past a couple rounds of playoffs.

The first state championship team was honored in early December as the Marlow Outlaws boys’ cross country team took home the honor before basketball started for the new school year.

Marlow continued their big year as the Wrestling team took home the second team State Championship to get the honor in mid-March while the Duncan Wrestling team was also honored twice as they were runner-up in Class 5A Dual State.

Baseball started in the spring as Duncan was the first honored followed by Marlow Baseball and several other area teams. Baseball finished out with Comanche baseball being the final team of the week honor for the 2020-2021 school year.

Next week will begin the new school year and the final two awards of June went to Marlow Softball for starting their summer scrimmages and three senior bikers competing in national qualifying event.

The Xpress Wellness Team of Week awards are chosen by The Duncan Banner Sports Staff. It will be in its third season this upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

Week 1(Aug. 13)- Duncan Lady Demons Volleyball

Week 2 (Aug. 20)- Velma-Alma Softball

Week 3 (Aug. 27)- Comanche Indians Softball

Week 4 (Sept. 3)- Marlow Lady Outlaws Softball

Week 5 (Sept. 10)- Bray-Doyle Football

Week 6 (Sept. 17)- Central High Softball

Week 7 (Sept. 24)- Velma-Alma Football

Week 8 (Oct. 1)- Empire Football

Week 9 (Oct. 8)- Duncan Softball

Week 10 (Oct. 15)- Duncan Football

Week 11 (Oct. 22)- Marlow Football

Week 12 (Oct. 29)- Comanche Football

Week 13 (Nov. 5)- Empire Football

Week 14 (Nov. 12)- Marlow Football

Week 15 (Nov. 19)- Duncan Football

Week 16 (Nov. 26)- Velma-Alma Football

Week 17 (Dec. 2)- Marlow Outlaws boys cross country

Week 18 (Dec.9)- Comanche Lady Indians Basketball

Week 19 (Dec. 16)- Duncan Swim team

Week 20 (Dec. 23)- Velma-Alma Boys Basketball

Week 21 (Dec. 30)- Empire Lady Bulldogs Basketball

Week 22 (Jan. 7)- Marlow Boys Basketball

Week 23 (Jan. 14)- Duncan Boys Basketball

Week 24 (Jan. 21)- Duncan Wrestling

Week 25 (Jan. 28)- Marlow Girls Basketball

Week 26 (Feb. 4)- Empire Boys Basketball

Week 27 (Feb. 11)- Velma-Alma Girls Basketball

Week 28 (Feb. 18)- Duncan Lady Demons Basketball

Week 29 (Feb. 25)- Empire Lady Bulldogs Basketball

Week 30 (March 3)- Marlow Outlaws Wrestling

Week 31 (March 10)- Marlow Outlaws boys basketball

Week 32 (March 17)- Duncan Demons Wrestling

Week 33 (March 24)- Duncan Demons baseball

Week 34 (March 31)- Empire Baseball

Week 35 (April 7)- Duncan Boys Golf

Week 36 (April 14)- Duncan Tennis

Week 37 (April 21)- Marlow Baseball

Week 38 (April 28)- Duncan Girls Golf

Week 39 (May 5)- Duncan Track and Field Team

Week 40 (May 12)- Duncan Boys Golf

Week 41 (May 19)- Marlow Girls Golf

Week 42 (May 26) Velma-Alma Track and Field Team

Week 43 (June 2) Velma-Alma Baseball

Week 44 (June 9) Velma-Alma Golf

Week 45 (June 16)- Comanche Baseball