Dustin Poirier is “looking phenomenal” and is “going to hurt somebody” at UFC 264, says teammate Jorge Masvidal
Dustin Poirier is “looking phenomenal” and is “going to hurt somebody” at UFC 264, says his teammate at American Top Team, Jorge Masvidal. Poirier takes on archrival Conor McGregor in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout that serves as the main event of this Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 264 pay-per-view card. Ahead of the fight, his teammate at ATT Masvidal spoke about how preparations have gone in training camp for “The Diamond.” According to Masvidal, Poirier had an excellent training camp and he’s ready to go for Saturday night, with Masvidal warning McGregor about what to expect.www.bjpenn.com
