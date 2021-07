As we approach the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, it’s important to remember that Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns doesn’t always make the obvious move. The Brewers had needs at first base and third base this offseason and Stearns signed a second baseman and a centerfielder. Despite always needing more starting pitching the last few years, Stearns never added a big name starter. Whatever we expect Stearns to do, he does something different and it usually works out just fine.