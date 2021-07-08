Cancel
American Horror Stories: Watch the Full Trailer for FX on Hulu's Spooky Spinoff

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No matter what type of horror-movie villain scares you the most, chances are it makes an appearance in the new American Horror Stories trailer. The minute-long teaser for FX on Hulu’s American Horror Story spinoff — premiering with two episodes on Thursday, July 15 — features at least a dozen different frights, including (but not limited to!) a slithering snake, a horned demon, a murderer donning a pig mask and, naturally, Danny Trejo as an evil, baseball bat-wielding Santa Claus.

