Don’t be that employee: How to avoid ransomware attacks at work

Ransomware is an escalating and evolving cybersecurity threat facing organizations around the world. In 2020, ransomware attacks increased seven-fold by year end, with over 17,000 devices detecting ransomware each day. [1] As an added challenge, ransomware is more sophisticated than ever before with modern variants designed to inflict immense damage and perpetrators demanding higher payouts. In the past few months alone, ransomware has caused catastrophic disruptions to the business activities of, among others, Colonial Pipeline, food processing giant JBS USA Holdings Inc., and Ireland's national health care system. [2] Successful attacks cost businesses millions of dollars, including disruption to business, personnel cost, device cost, network cost, lost opportunity, reputational harm, and a potential payment of a ransom. [3] Cybercriminals are demanding and making more and more money, with the average ransomware payout per event growing from approximately $115,000 in 2018 to more than $300,000 in 2020; and the highest ransom paid more than doubling from $5 million between 2015 and 2019 to $11 million in 2021. [4] Governments, law enforcement, and regulatory bodies have taken notice, with companies facing pressure to effectively prepare for and respond to ransomware attacks. [5]