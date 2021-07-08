Cancel
Port Jefferson Station, NY

Comsewogue Library to screen ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’

By Press Release
Posted by 
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 15 days ago
As part of its Everyday Matinee series, Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will present a free screening of Wild Mountain Thyme on Friday, July 9 at 2 p.m. Rated PG-13, the film stars Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm. Plot: Conflicts in an Irish family arise when the patriarch threatens to hand over their farm to an American nephew instead of his own son. Registration is required by calling 631-928-1212.

TBR News Media

TBR News Media

