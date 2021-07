Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is renting out his incredible home for $92/night for the Olympics. Pippen said, “When you enter my home, you’ll step into sport history – finding Olympic Games memorabilia from my time as a U.S. Olympian, plus items from Team USA’s 2020 Medal Stand Collection that you can take home with you! During your overnight stay, you and up to three guests have the opportunity to watch the magic of the Olympic Games basketball competitions on NBCUniversal’s broadcast networks and streaming services from my home theater, and channel your inner athlete on my indoor basketball court.”