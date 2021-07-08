Cancel
Factors ID'd for radiologist performance in screening mammography

MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Radiologist characteristics predict performance in screening mammography, according to a study published online June 22 in Radiology. Cindy S. Lee, M.D., from New York University in New York City, and colleagues assessed radiologist characteristics impacting screening mammography interpretation performance using the National Mammography Database (2008 to 2019; 1,223 radiologists) and linked Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services datasets.

medicalxpress.com

#Breast Ultrasound#Screening Mammography#Ors#Radiologists#New York University#Rr#Ppv#Cdr#Dcis#Healthday
