Mebane man arrested, charged with indecent liberties with a child

John Barnhart, 53, was arrested at his home on Wednesday night, July 7, by the Mebane Police Department and charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child. Assistant Chief Thomas Byrd confirmed to the Mebane Enterprise on Thursday that the Mebane PD served a warrant for Barnhart’s arrest the night before. The suspect was taken into custody, then transported to Alamance Detention Center.