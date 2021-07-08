Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mebane, NC

Mebane man arrested, charged with indecent liberties with a child

By Dylan Phillips/Mebane Enterprise
mebaneenterprise.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Barnhart, 53, was arrested at his home on Wednesday night, July 7, by the Mebane Police Department and charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child. Assistant Chief Thomas Byrd confirmed to the Mebane Enterprise on Thursday that the Mebane PD served a warrant for Barnhart’s arrest the night before. The suspect was taken into custody, then transported to Alamance Detention Center.

www.mebaneenterprise.com

Comments / 13

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamance, NC
City
Mebane, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#The Mebane Enterprise#The Mebane Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...

Comments / 13

Community Policy