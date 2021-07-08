Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA...SOUTHERN UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA UNTIL 215 PM EDT At 139 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Connersville to 11 miles southwest of Liberty to 6 miles northwest of Brookville, moving east at 25 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 50 mph Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Brookville, Liberty, West College Corner, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Charlottesville, Goodwins Corner, Mounds State Recreation Area, Billingsville, Cottage Grove, Mixersville, Nulltown and Everton. Those attending Union County Bicentennial events are in the path of these storms and should prepare for the expected weather conditions. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.