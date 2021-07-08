Cancel
Dodgers Injury Update: Dave Roberts Unsure How Long Clayton Kershaw Will Be Sidelined But ‘Not Too Concerned’

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation took another hit on Wednesday as Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation. The injury came out of nowhere as the left-hander has not missed a single start this season. He was next scheduled to take the mound on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks but now potentially is looking at a lengthy recovery.

