San Diego County, CA

SDSU Police Release Photos of Women Who Vandalized Jewish Student Center

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 15 days ago
Surveillance photos of the two vandalism suspects. Courtesy San Diego State University Police

San Diego State University Police reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying two women suspected of vandalizing the Chabad House Jewish Student Center last month.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the Anti-Defamation League are offering a combined reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

About 1:30 a.m. on June 25, two young women walked up to the front of the Chabad House on Montezuma Road just east of College Avenue. One woman shook a large metal menorah located on the front lawn, causing one of the arms to fall off.

The other woman tore a large piece off of a banner on the front of the building.

The women then visited Trujillo’s Taco Shop on the corner of College and Montezuma before they were last seen walking eastbound on Montezuma, police said.

The incident caused an estimated $1,200 in total damage to the banner and the menorah.

The woman who damaged the menorah was described as white with long brown hair and believed to be in her early 20s. She was wearing shorts, sandals and a green sweater with “Hawaii” in white letters on the front.

The woman who damaged the banner was described as white with brown hair almost down to her waist and also believed to be in her early 20s. She was wearing a dark long-sleeved top and jeans.

Three other women were with the suspects. One was wearing pants with the left pant leg completely white and the right pant leg completely black.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or witnesses was asked to call SDSU police Detective Traci Steckler at 619-594-1783 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can also submit tips online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Updated at 12:40 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

